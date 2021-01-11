https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/trump-pence-hold-oval-office-meeting-pledge-continue-work-behalf-country-remainder-term/

President Trump and Vice President Pence met in the Oval Office Monday evening, according to reports and a statement by a senior administration official. According to reports the two said they will finish out the remainder of their term in office, effectively ruling out Trump resigning or Pence invoking the 25th Amendment.

This was reported to be the first time the two men have spoken since Pence betrayed Trump and his supporters.

White House reporters have been reporting the same statement from a “senior administration official.” Via NBC News:

“The two had a good conversation, discussing the week ahead and reflecting on the last four years of the administration’s work and accomplishments. They reiterated that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America first movement backed by 75 million Americans, and pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for the remainder of their term.”

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs had the same quote on the meeting, “Trump and Mike Pence, spoke today, I’m told — the 1st time since his supporters rioted at the US Capitol while the @VP was presiding over formal certification of the president’s re-election defeat…Pence and Trump in mtg today “reiterated that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America first movement backed by 75 million Americans, and pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for the remainder of their term,” SAO says”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) gave Pence a 24 hour ultimatum to invoke the 25th Amendment or she will proceed with impeachment against Trump starting Tuesday. I want to call to your immediate attention the action to be taken tomorrow morning, when Majority Leader Hoyer will request Unanimous Consent to bring up the Raskin resolution. This resolution calls on the Vice President to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office, after which the Vice President would immediately exercise powers as acting President. The text of the resolution can be found here. If we do not receive Unanimous Consent, this legislation is planned to be brought up on the Floor the following day. We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours. Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor.

Republicans voted down a unanimous request consent by Pelosi Monday morning to vote on the 25th Amendment resolution.

