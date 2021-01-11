https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/vice-president-mike-pence-says-he-does-not-support-invoking-25th?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vice President Mike Pence in letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday indicated that he does not support the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“As you know full well, the 25th Amendment was designed to address Presidential incapacity or disability,” Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Pelosi. “Under our Constitution the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent.”

