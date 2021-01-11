https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/where-is-trump/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

JUST IN: President Trump and VP Mike Pence met earlier tonight at the White House — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 12, 2021

Outside of a meeting Trump had with Pence in the Oval Office today we have yet to hear from the president directly… This is the first time Trump has met with Pence in almost a week…

Right Side Broadcasting has a live link on their channel which will cover any live communication from Trump. The president is expected to speak tomorrow when he visits the border town of Alamo, Texas…