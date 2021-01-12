https://www.oann.com/2-capitol-police-officers-1-other-official-face-backlash-for-aiding-protesters/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=2-capitol-police-officers-1-other-official-face-backlash-for-aiding-protesters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:31 AM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2020

Several law enforcement officers are facing disciplinary action over their behavior during last week’s protest. According to reports Monday, one person, who has not been identified, has been arrested and two U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended.

One of the officers allegedly took a selfie with a protester, which has now gone viral. The other officer allegedly directed protesters around the Capitol Building instead of trying to turn them back.

Why is a member of the Capitol Police taking a selfie with members of the mob? pic.twitter.com/m75Wmob2NM — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) January 6, 2021

“I don’t have any direct evidence of as yet of any kind of inside job…I’m not sure all the details…they have been suspended,” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told reporters. “Someone else has been arrested, but, again, we want to make sure before I talk to you.”

The Democrat lawmaker went on to say it has not yet been confirmed how the third individual, who is in custody, is affiliated with any of the agencies that responded to the event.

Meanwhile, up to 15 other officers are being investigated for alleged misconduct during the protest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

