A month-long undercover human trafficking sting in Florida by Hillsborough County’s detectives has resulted in 71 arrests, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced on Jan. 11, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. The operation, known as “Operation Interception,” was created to “combat human trafficking leading up to the Super Bowl coming to Tampa in February 2021,” HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters during a press briefing Monday. “With less than a month until the big game, our covert operations continue, seeking those who choose to sexually exploit others here in our community,” Chronister said. “Our goal, as the operation name explains, is to ‘intercept’ individuals involved in sexual exploitation before they are able to take advantage of vulnerable individuals, and ultimately, to deter others.” From Dec. 7, 2020 through Jan. 9, 2021, undercover detectives posted advertisements online offering to meet up for sex. Female detectives also posed as sex workers. …