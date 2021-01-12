https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/12/a-lot-of-people-are-going-to-be-super-unhappy-elon-musk-tries-to-idiot-proof-censorship-argument-1015453/

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to criticizing Big Tech censorship, and in a follow-up to last week’s hit on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire offered an ominous warning to those cheering what adds-up to be political suppression.

History is replete with those who didn’t see the locomotive barreling down the track right at them, and the business magnate responded to what appears to be a purge of conservative Americans who supported President Donald Trump.

Replying to a tweet of a satirical article from The Onion, titled “Evil Fascist Dictator Censored and Voted Out Of Office,” Musk warned about allowing Big Tech to control speech.

“A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech,” he tweeted.

In a textbook example of taking advantage of a crisis, Big Tech is going after many on the right, following last week’s protest, claiming they are inciting violence.

They also targeted Parler, which was shut down entirely after Amazon rescinded its web-hosting service. The free-speech platform the left bills as a pro-Trump site was also removed from app stores by Google and Apple.

On the day Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a protest that got out of hand, Musk “seemingly tied the origins of Zuckerberg’s Facebook to the mob,” as Fox News assessed his tweet.

“This is called the domino effect,” he tweeted, alongside a meme depicting a stack of tiles lined up like dominos.

The smallest tile featured a caption that reads, “a website to rate women on campus.”

As the network reported, this was a reference to Facebook’s predecessor, FaceMash, which Zuckerberg developed in 2003 to let people judge their classmates’ looks.

After Twitter permanently banned the President of the United States last week, Musk urged the platform’s users to “use Signal,” an encrypted messaging app that’s funded by a nonprofit organization.

Back in June, Musk called for Amazon to be broken up after it blocked the sale of a book on coronavirus lockdowns by former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, titled Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns.

Amazon would soon relent and allow the book to be sold on its website.

Here’s a sampling of responses to Musk’s latest slam on Big Tech from Twitter:

