Hollywood figures have been lining up to pressure Google-owned video service Youtube into banning President Donald Trump from its platform with Parks and Recreation and Big Little Lies star Adam Scott being only the latest celebrity to push the effort.

Adam Scott jumped to Twitter late Monday to say, “It’s time, @youtube. Ban Trump,” as he echoed left-wing, British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s call for YouTube to ban the president.

The Borat star made his call to ban Trump claiming that it was somehow necessary to save democracy.

A growing list of other leftist denizens of Hollywood also joined the campaign to pressure Youtube to lower the boom on Trump. A long list of the usual suspects jumped aboard the bandwagon, including Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Mark Hamill, and more.

.@Google, @sundarpichai, @SusanWojcicki: ⁰⁰@YouTube is still showing videos of Donald Trump’s blatant lies. Your platform is still allowing misinformation to spread like wildfire. Do the right thing & #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy. https://t.co/2aTnf4iuJA — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 11, 2021

Please RT this https://t.co/KPPW2Amt9x — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) January 11, 2021

To stay silent is to be complicit in his madness.#BanTrumpSaveDemocracy https://t.co/T6mKniV1s8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 8, 2021

The atrocities at the Capitol yesterday were four years in the making. It’s been four years of Trump condoning, justifying and CELEBRATING violent acts. FOUR YEARS. A 12 hour suspension is not enough @jack. RT to save democracy. #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 7, 2021

.@Jack time to hold Trump to the same standard the rest of us must meet. #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy https://t.co/gS9WqtN18t — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) January 8, 2021

For his part, Sacha Baron Cohen, who is also waging an awards season campaign for his recent Borat sequel, hailed Twitter and Facebook’s decision to ban President Trump claiming that it is “the most important moment in the history of social media.”

Cohen has also been a vocal anti-Trumper and has called for social media giants to end free speech for conservatives and others who exhibit center-right ideals. Cohen also added his voice to calls for the ouster of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg because he allowed the president to continue posting through the 2020 election.

