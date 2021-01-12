https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/12/all-of-a-sudden-people-taking-maxine-waters-advice-is-bad-for-democracy-or-something/

A video is going viral showing Dem Rep. Lou Correa from California getting berated by Trump supporters at Dulles airport last week:

Well, maybe it’s that supporters of President Trump took what libs said in the past literally and not figuratively? From a CNN story in 2018 titled, “Maxine Waters encourages supporters to harass Trump administration officials”:

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters said at the Wilshire Federal Building, according to video of the event.

It’s really weird how this is now bad for democracy or something:

