https://noqreport.com/2021/01/12/amazon-vows-to-work-with-biden-to-crush-competition-with-15-hr-mandate/

Without a miracle, Joe Biden will be President of the United States on January 21st, marking the beginning of his efforts to destroy America. Big Tech is ready to jump on board for that agenda with Amazon leading the way to maximize pain for nearly everyone, especially their smaller competitors.

.@JoeBiden, we agree and look forward to working with you to get it done. We were proud to be one of the first to raise our starting wage to $15/hr in 2018, and believe all other major employers should do the same. https://t.co/TCk7ePmgJD — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 12, 2021

Yes, Amazon was one of the first major companies to raise its minimum wage to what Democrats have been calling for in recent years. They can afford to do that as a company with a market capitalization of over $1.5 trillion. Unfortunately for smaller companies, being forced by government to increase their wages to more than double the current minimum will be crushing.

But it isn’t just businesses that will be hurt by it. As has been demonstrated time and again, the workers are the ones who bear the brunt of the action. Reduced hours and lost jobs have followed every attempt by major cities to mandate higher wages. Cities like Seattle, New York City, and Washington DC itself have demonstrated the inefficacy of the raise.

It’s going to be even worse in small towns and states that have lower cost of living. In Mississippi, for example, the cost of living is barely over half of the cost of living in California. Raising the minimum wage there through federal mandate will force companies to raise prices to compensate. Small- and medium-sized companies will be hurt the most, forcing many to shut down.

We’ve only seen the effects on cities where the cost of living was already high. A federal mandate on other states will cause the type of economic turmoil the nation simply cannot afford right now. Coronavirus lockdowns have decimated businesses and personal financial situations across the nation. Raising the minimum wage will act like an accelerant being poured on a raging dumpster fire.

Amazon has the resources to survive the economy-destroying effects of more than doubling the federal minimum wage. Many of their competitors will not. It’s no wonder they embrace Joe Biden and the Democrats’ financial suicide plan.

