https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/analysis-concludes-antifa-provoked-shooting-ashli-babbitt-capitol/

An analysis of videos of the death of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt at the U.S. Capitol indicates Antifa activists provoked the fatal gunshot from a police officer.

Japanese investigator Misako Ganaha explained in a video interview with Epoch Times reporter Joshua Philipp on his “Crossroads” program that she analyzed two lengthy videos, affording two different angles of the incident near the House chamber.

One of the videos was posted by a “Jayden X,” who was later identified as Antifa organizer John Sullivan of Utah.

D.C. police said the unnamed officer who shot Babbitt, a 35-year-old San Diego resident, was a plainclothes Capitol Police officer.

TRENDING: WATCH: ‘Senior counsel’ for PBS wants ‘re-education camps’ for GOPers’ children

Ganaha pointed out to that just prior to the shooting, two men who had been agitating the crowd broke the glass on a set of doors.

Immediately after the glass was broken, a shot was fired as Babbitt attempted to go through the doors.

One of the men who broke the glass can be seen going down a stairway and changing into clothing he had stored in a backback.

Ganaha, who lives in Okinawa, Japan, said it was clear to her that the two men were not Trump supporters.

Did Antifs activists spark the mayhem at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021? 100% (85 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

She said she’s seen the same Marxist “agitate and divide” tactics employed by leftists in her home country.

Clearly there were Trump supporters inside the Capitol building, she said, but “the ones who were leading the crowd, or agitating the crowd, were not Trump supporters,” she said.

“I think they had a plan.”

An important part of the tactic, she said, is for somone in collaboration with the agitators to serve as a “witness” to mainstream media, which tells the story “without analyzing.”

Media simply repeats what the witness says, explained Ganaha, “so the world does not know the truth.”

“The world is watching and we should know what the truth is,” she told Phillip. “And, then we can move on to what to think or what to decide, what to talk, what do next.

“We just need the truth.”

Sullivan, who posted one of the videos, told media that Antifa had organized an event at the same time and location as the pro-Trump rally.

He insisted in a video he posted Friday to Periscope that he was inside the Capitol building only “to record.”

“I was there to let people see that situation in the best possible way,” claimed Sullivan, the founder of a group called Insurgence USA.

He asserted in an interview with Fox 13 in Salt Lake City that his video disproves those who claim Antifa members dressed as Trump supporters invaded the Capitol.

He said he was detained and questioned by the FBI but was not charged with any crime. In June, Sullivan was arrested for organizing a protest in Provo, Utah, where a person was shot.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the FBI and DHS to place everyone who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6 on the no-fly list as “insurrectionists.”

See Philipp’s interview with Ganaha:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

