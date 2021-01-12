https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/analysis-video-trump-supporter-ashli-babbitt-death-capitol-shows-antifas-actions-led-shots-fired/

The actions of Antifa aggitators in the Capital last week, dressed like Trump supporters, led to the death of Trump Supporter Ashli Babbitt.

An analysis of events that occurred in the Capital shows that Antifa was involved in numerous activities that led to Ashli Babbitt’s death. They then hid and even changed their clothes after she was shot.

Diana West reported on the video from Japanese Misako Ganaha on Crossroads which explains events in the Capitol last week surrounding the death of Airforce veteran Ashli Babbitt.

Ganaha noted that there were two men up front near the doors inside the Capital that were locked. The doors had glass windows. These men worked together to agitate the crowd and break the glass. Something we have never seen at a Trump rally but have seen multiple times at Antifa/BLM riots.

As soon as the glass was broken at least one shot was fired at Ashli Babbitt who was attempting to get past these doors. When this happened the men breaking the glass stepped back and one of the men ran down the stairs by the police and changed his clothes. When she saw this Ganaha knew these were not Trump supporters.

This incident was all filmed by Antifa member named John Sullivan:

We previously reported on Sullivan. He was on CNN after the riots which was strange because he is not a Trump supporter, he is affiliated with Antifa. Although he is from Utah, he also organized an Antifa event the same day as the ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally at the same location. His event was right before the events. The police apparently let him go rather than charge him as an accessory to murder.

Ganaha closed by saying:

The world is watching and we should know what the truth is. And, then we can move on to what to think or what to decide, what to talk or do next.”

Here is the video from Crossroads with Ganaha and Joshua Phillip:

If we had a fair press and a justice system that was just, these guys would all be in jail.

The post Analysis of Video of Trump Supporter Ashli Babbitt Death in the Capitol Shows Antifa’s Actions Led to Shots Being Fired appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

