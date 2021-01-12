https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/anna-wintour-vogue-cover-photo-magazine/2021/01/12/id/1005276

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has responded to criticism of the magazine’s cover featuring Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in relatively casual clothing, The New York Times reports.

“Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover,” Wintour told the Times’ “Sway” podcast in a statement.

“I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to in any way diminish the importance of the vice president-elect’s incredible victory,” she said.

“We want nothing but to celebrate Vice President-elect Harris’ amazing victory and the important moment this is in America’s history and particularly for women of color all over the world,” Wintour added.

According to the Times, in this particular photo, “Harris chose and wore her own clothes. The selected photo is determinedly unfancy. Kind of messy. The lighting is unflattering. The effect is pretty un-Vogue. ‘Disrespectful’ was the word used most often on social media.”

The vice president-elect and her team reportedly expected the cover image to be used on the inside of the magazine, according to New York-based journalist Yashar Ali, and thought that Vogue would instead use a more formal picture with Harris wearing a powder blue business suit, which was featured as the digital cover.

“There was no formal agreement about what the choice of the cover would be, and when the two images arrived at Vogue, all of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the vice president-elect really reflected the moment we were living in,” Wintour said.

