https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/12/asking-for-a-democracy-jake-tapper-waiting-for-one-maga-outlet-to-show-an-ounce-of-regret-or-contrition/
About The Author
Related Posts
'We are being played': New Year's Eve scene in NYC's Times Square looks VERY different from Wuhan, China
December 31, 2020
'I feel better now': Guy screaming obscenities in the rain assures us it's 'completely normal' to be freaking out about the election [video]
November 3, 2020
More of THIS! Announcer for softball game says 'we won't be playing the National Anthem' and what happens next is EPIC (watch)
October 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy