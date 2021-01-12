https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/for-skeptical-readers-who-called-it-fakes-news-here-is-the-direct-link-to-joint-chiefs-statement/
About The Author
Related Posts
William Barr breaks his silence…
December 1, 2020
Bitcoin -20% overnight…
January 11, 2021
California curfew statewide…
November 19, 2020
We are still fighting… This is not a concession…
November 23, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy