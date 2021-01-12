https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-announces-his-aim-is-to-defeat-civil-rights-group-that-defends-second-amendment

Democrat President-elect Joe Biden announced in a statement late last week that he aims to “defeat” the NRA, a civil rights organization dedicated to protecting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.

Biden made the statement last week on the 10-year anniversary of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that killed six people and wounded Gabby Giffords, a former congresswoman.

“As President, I pledge to continue to work together with Congresswoman Giffords, and with survivors, families, and advocates across the country, to defeat the NRA and end the epidemic of gun violence in America,” Biden said in the statement.

“On Friday, Biden pledged to DEFEAT THE NRA,” the National Rifle Association wrote on Twitter. “Biden wants to ban our semi-auto rifles, tax our guns/mags & more. He knows the only thing standing in his way to DISMANTLE THE 2ND AMENDMENT is NRA. Gun owners must stay vigilant & be engaged in elections and the legislative process.”

Biden has openly called for banning semi-automatic firearms, high capacity magazines, and has said that he wants to tax owners of semi-automatic firearms under the National Firearms Act for weapons that they already own. An NFA tax stamp costs $200 per item.

Biden’s remarks come after national tensions escalated last week following a violent riot that broke out at the Capitol as Congress was certifying the Electoral College results.

Biden also made remarks that were widely deemed racist and sexist following the incident when he announced that “priority” for economic business relief would be made in part based on race and gender.

Adding to the headache that Biden faces is a report from Fox News on the woman that he has nominated to head the civil rights division at the Department of Justice. Fox News host Tucker Carlson highlighted previous remarks that Kristen Clarke has made that were widely panned online as racist. Carlson read off the following quotes from Clarke:

“Please use the following theories and observations to assist you in your search for truth regarding the genetic differences between Blacks and whites.”

“One: Dr. Richard King reveals that at the core of the human brain is the ‘locus coeruleus,’ which is a structure that is Black, because it contains large amounts of neuro-melanin which is essential for its operation. Two: Black infants sit, stand, crawl and walk sooner than whites. Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin–that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities. Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcified or non-functioning. Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent, Asians 15 to 25 percent and Europeans 60 to 80 percent. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between Blacks and whites. Five: Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.”

“Let that sink in. ‘Melanin endows black people with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities,’” Carlson continued. “No, this isn’t an editorial from the Final Call, Louis Farrakhan’s free newspaper. It’s a direct quote from the person Joe Biden is about to put in charge of our country’s civil rights laws. Even at Harvard, crackpot theories like this were considered deranged and dangerous. After an outcry on campus, Kristen Clarke suggested that she didn’t ‘necessarily’ believe what she had written. The Harvard Crimson, a left-wing paper, did not buy that explanation. ‘Well does she or doesn’t she?’ wrote the editors. ‘So far, she has given us every indication that she does.’”

