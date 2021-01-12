https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/biden-cabinet-pick-made-731000-central-hub-trump-resistance/

(FOX NEWS) – One of President-elect Biden’s top Cabinet appointees earned more than $700,000 over two years as the head of a leading liberal nonprofit, her financial disclosures reveal.

Neera Tanden, Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), disclosed earning $731,528 from the Center for American Progress (CAP) for the last two years, along with thousands in investments and speaking fees, according to the documents. That amounts to about $365,000 a year.

The New York Times first reported on the earnings last week.

