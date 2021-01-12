https://hannity.com/media-room/blame-game-dem-lawmaker-tests-positive-for-covid-blames-republicans-who-refused-to-wear-a-mask/

JAYAPAL GOES FULL OMAR: Rioters Just ‘Some Protesters at Some Building in Portland’

7.29.20

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal channeled Rep. Ilhan Omar during a recent interview on CNN this week; suggesting the 9-week-long riots in Oregon were just “some protesters at some building in Portland.”

“Those are causing far more deaths to American lives through the spread of CoVID-19 than some protesters at some building in Portland,” said Jayapal.

Watch Jayapal’s comments above.

REP. JAYAPAL: Bill Barr is Trump’s ‘Henchman,’ He’s Only ‘Activated’ When Needed by White House

7.29.20

Congresswoman Jayapal launched a public tirade against the Attorney General just hours after his hearing on Capitol Hill; saying he’s the President’s “personal henchman” who gets “activated” when necessary.

“The single thing that emerges time after time, is that Bill Barr has always been -and will always be- the henchman for Donald Trump. He acts as his personal attorney to get things done. Donald Trump activates him when he needs something done,” said Jayapal.

“He’s using the Justice Department on every level without regard to equal justice under the law. That’s really clear over and over again,” she added.

Watch Rep. Jayapal’s comments above.

