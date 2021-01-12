https://hannity.com/media-room/blame-game-dem-lawmaker-tests-positive-for-covid-blames-republicans-who-refused-to-wear-a-mask/

JAYAPAL GOES FULL OMAR: Rioters Just ‘Some Protesters at Some Building in Portland’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.29.20

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal channeled Rep. Ilhan Omar during a recent interview on CNN this week; suggesting the 9-week-long riots in Oregon were just “some protesters at some building in Portland.”

“Those are causing far more deaths to American lives through the spread of CoVID-19 than some protesters at some building in Portland,” said Jayapal.

“Some protesters at some building in Portland” Think Democrats don’t have two standards of justice? Riot, destroy businesses, throw feces (during a pandemic), set buildings on fire: OK Go to church, open your business, don’t wear a mask in Ala., Ga, Fla.? You’re a KILLER pic.twitter.com/7qFXCI5kkB — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 29, 2020

Jayapal launched a public tirade against the Attorney General just hours after his hearing on Capitol Hill; saying he’s the President’s “personal henchman” who gets “activated” when necessary.

“The single thing that emerges time after time, is that Bill Barr has always been -and will always be- the henchman for Donald Trump. He acts as his personal attorney to get things done. Donald Trump activates him when he needs something done,” said Jayapal.

“He’s using the Justice Department on every level without regard to equal justice under the law. That’s really clear over and over again,” she added.

Rep. Jayapal: “Bill Barr has always been, is now, and will always be the henchman for Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/P4K95cGPuJ — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2020

Watch Jayapal’s comments above.