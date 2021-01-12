https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-casino-magnate-philanthropist-sheldon-adelson-passes-away-at-87

Conservative billionaire Sheldon Adelson, a GOP megadonor and power player in the casino-resort industry, passed away in his home on Monday night at the age of 87.

“Adelson founded and served as Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the world’s largest gaming corporation, from its inception in 1988,” the Las Vegas Review Journal reported. “He had been on medical leave from the company since Jan. 7 to resume his fight against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he had battled since 2019.”

“It is with unbearable pain that I announce the death of my husband, Sheldon G. Adelson, of complications from a long illness,” his wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson, said in a statement. “To me — as to his children, grandchildren, and his legions of friends and admirers, employees and colleagues — he is utterly irreplaceable.”

Las Vegas Sands Corporation released the following statement on Adelson’s passing:

Our founder and visionary leader, Sheldon G. Adelson, passed away last night at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Born to immigrant parents and raised in a poor section of Boston, Mr. Adelson went from a teenager selling newspapers on a street corner to becoming one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs. His achievements in the integrated resort and hospitality industry are well-documented. In Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore, Mr. Adelson’s vision for integrated resorts transformed the industry, changed the trajectory of the company he founded, and reimagined tourism in each of those markets. His impact on the industry will be everlasting. Mr. Adelson was the first employee of Las Vegas Sands – “Team Member Number One” he liked to say. Today, more than 50,000 Sands team members have Dr. Adelson and the entire Adelson family in their thoughts and prayers and are grateful to have had their lives touched by a true force of nature. When the pandemic disrupted daily routines and dramatically impacted his business, Mr. Adelson was adamant that our Team Members across the globe continue to receive full pay and health care benefits even while the buildings in which they worked were closed. There are countless additional untold stories of his warmth and generosity – efforts for which he never sought recognition or publicity and would only reply with a smile if asked about them. While his business credentials – having started or been involved in more than 50 different enterprises – are unquestioned, his dedication to philanthropy and commitment to his family will truly be his legacy. He will be missed by people from all parts of the world who were touched by his generosity, kindness, intellect and wonderful sense of humor. The Adelson family asks for privacy as they mourn Mr. Adelson’s passing. A funeral will be held in Israel, the birthplace of Dr. Miriam Adelson, with plans for a memorial service held in Las Vegas to be announced at a later date.

Adelson was a major backer of President Donald Trump and gave more than $430 million to conservatives during this last election cycle, according to Fox Business.

Numerous top Republicans, including the top 2024 Republican frontrunners, praised Adelson’s work online immediately following the news of his passing.

Sheldon was a true American patriot and a giant among men. He treated his employees like family. His philanthropic generosity changed countless lives. The US-Israel relationship is stronger today because of him. My heart goes out to the Adelson family. https://t.co/AjZHPVsD1e — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 12, 2021

Sad to hear about the passing of Sheldon Adelson. See my statement below: pic.twitter.com/tnWr4ynQXJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 12, 2021

The United States and Israel are stronger and more secure because of Sheldon’s work. May God console and comfort his family as they mourn his passing. (2/2) — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 12, 2021

Sheldon Adelson’s life represents the best of the American dream. Susan and I send our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as the world mourns his passing. pic.twitter.com/QkL60v7iOE — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 12, 2021

Sheldon Adelson lived a true American life. Born from humble beginnings he achieved extraordinary things. He was a defender of America, a champion of Israel & a friend. His good deeds & legacy will continue to shape the lives of millions. We send our love & prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/ncthuAeCoN — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 12, 2021

