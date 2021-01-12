https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-liz-cheney-no-3-republican-in-the-house-supports-impeaching-trump

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) supports impeaching President Trump for “summon[ing] the mob” that invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Cheney put out a statement on Tuesday evening, saying that “there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution” than Trump’s actions on Jan. 6.

“On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic,” Cheney said in a statement.

“Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing,” she continued. “None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

“I will vote to impeach the president,” she concluded.

BREAKING: Rep. Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Trump pic.twitter.com/5Ic7oQkfbS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 12, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), a moderate, criticized the impeachment push in the House earlier on Monday. In an interview with Fox News, Manchin said that there were not enough votes in the Senate to remove Trump from office before his term is up.

“I don’t see any of that, because there will be 48, still 48 Democrats, until we seat Warnock and Senator Ossoff,” Manchin said. “So, until that happens, you need 67 votes. I think, my arithmetic, that means we have 19 Republicans. I don’t see that. And I think the House should know that also. We have been trying to send that message over. They know the votes aren’t there. You would think that they would do that.”

“I think this is so ill-advised for Joe Biden to be coming in, trying to heal the country, trying to be the president of all the people, when we’re going to be so divided and fighting again. Let the judicial system do its job,” he said. “And then, we’re a country of the rule of law. That’s the bedrock of who we are. Let that take its place. Let the investigations go on. Let the evidence come forth, and then we will go forward from there. There’s no rush to do this impeachment now. We can do it later if they think it’s necessary.”

Trump addressed the riot on Tuesday during a speech in Texas.

“I’d like to briefly address the events of last week,” Trump began. “Millions of our citizens watched on Wednesday as a mob stormed the Capitol and trashed the halls of government. As I have consistently said throughout my administration, we believe in respecting America’s history and traditions, not tearing them down.”

