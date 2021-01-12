https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-mike-pence-issues-statement/

Breaking — VP Mike Pence tells Pelosi he will not invoke 25th Amendment…

BREAKING: In a letter to Speaker Pelosi, VP Pence says he will not invoke the 25th Amendment. “I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” he says. pic.twitter.com/jTx6lSsw8p — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 13, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday night he will not remove President Donald Trump from office, shortly before a House vote to call on him and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The Democratic-held chamber will vote Tuesday night to call on the executive branch to push Trump out of the White House. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had pressed Pence on whether he would remove the president. She said that if the vice president did not act, the chamber would vote Wednesday to make Trump the first president ever impeached twice.

The chamber is expected to pass the 25th Amendment measure, which does not compel Pence and Cabinet secretaries to take action. The vice president has so far resisted calls to remove Trump from office.

The Democrats, who on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against Trump, say they have enough votes to charge the president with high crimes and misdemeanors. It is unclear how many Republicans will join the party in voting to impeach Trump.