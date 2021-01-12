http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SXAIny27XkQ/

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston has come out against cancel culture, saying that it has made people “harder” and “less understanding,” resulting in a society that is ultimately less tolerant.

The Hollywood star told the Associated Press in a recent interview that cancel culture is a negative force.

“We live in this ‘cancel culture’ of people erring and doing wrong, either on purpose or by accident. And there’s less forgiveness in our world,” he said to the AP. “I think we’re unfortunately in a coarser environment. I think our societies have become harder and less understanding, less tolerant, less forgiving.”

Cancel culture is a mostly left-wing technique where a social media campaign, usually working in tandem with the mainstream media, seeks to destroy an individual’s reputation and livelihood for the sin of espousing opposing ideas or for committing a transgression in the past.

“Where does forgiveness live in our society?” Cranston asked. “Where can we accept someone’s behavior if they are contrite, if they are apologetic, and take responsibility?”

The actor said that people should be “welcomed back in, as opposed to creating more fences. Creating more ‘you’re out, you’re in.’”

He added: “I think we need to take a second look at that, and exhale, and realize that asking forgiveness and receiving forgiveness are not weaknesses but are human strengths.”

Bryan Cranston campaigned against President Donald Trump in the most recent election. However, the Hollywood star chastised his fellow liberals in 2017, saying that it was wrong to wish America to fail under the president.

“President Trump is not the person who I wanted to be in that office,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “And I’ve been very open about that. That being said, he is the president. If he fails, the country is in jeopardy. It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails.’”

“To that person I would say, f— you. Why would you want that? So you can be right?”

Bryan Cranston added: “We’ve got to get away from this idea that our country is political football, and someone with a different opinion is the enemy. Assume they love this country as much as you do, and there’s always room for improvement. How can we make it better?”

But the actor has also questioned the mental health of anyone who supports President Trump.

“What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country,” he tweeted last year.

