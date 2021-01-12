https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-liberals-extend-bay-area-lockdown-indefinitely

California’s Bay Area has had its share of COVID shutdown woes and controversies — and the hits just keep on coming. Now the region’s residents will be under an indefinite stay-at-home lockdown order.

What is happening?

No one will forget Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s hypocritical decision to dine at a Napa wine country restaurant in the northern part of the Bay Area while businesses in his state were suffering due to coronavirus restrictions and families were being told not to gather for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

And the day after Newsom pulled his stunt, San Francisco’s own Democratic Mayor London Breed was caught dining in the same restaurant despite having previously admonished her subjects to curtail their activities and “do their part” to stop the spread of the virus.

Two weeks after those left-wing politicos were caught betraying their own instructions to Californians, the Golden State announced it would be locking down again with new regional stay-at-home orders.

The new lockdown orders forced more people to stay at home, business owners to close their shops, and sports — even without crowds — to be canceled or moved. The San Francisco 49ers were forced to play the remainder of their home games in Arizona because Santa Clara County, in an effort to try to meet state standards under the lockdown mandates, banned all contact sports.

Now things are getting worse for folks in the Bay Area: State officials announced over the weekend that the region’s COVID lockdown orders have been extended indefinitely, KNTV-TV reported.

With a continuing surge in cases, state public health officials declared citizens must stay home except for work, shopping, or other activities deemed essential until the region’s projected four-week ICU bed capacity is at least 15%.

The Bay Area’s most recent four-week ICU projection is 3%, according to the Contra Costa Herald. The region’s current actual ICU availability is just 0.7%, the state’s COVID tracking page said.

The region’s counties currently have wildly varying ICU capacity — but they’re all in under the same lockdown order.

In Sonoma County, KNTV said, ICU capacity is 27.6%. Interestingly, the county is experiencing almost double the rate of cases than before the stay-at-home order was first implemented.

But the ICU situation in Santa Clara County is a different story. The ICU capacity is at just 6%.

Leaders in both counties are seeking ways to both “slow the spread” and get their economies rolling again.

“Sonoma County residents and businesses have endured so much over the past year, and I know that everyone is anxiously awaiting the time when we can finally return to a sense of normalcy and safely reopen our economy,” Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, told KNTV. “While we are hopeful that the vaccine will soon provide the means to end this pandemic, the virus is still raging through our community. We are asking everyone for a little more patience while we slow the spread and work through our vaccine distribution plan.”

Officials from Santa Clara County told the outlet, “With the current surge of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations, the County expects to be under the restrictions of this State order for some time. Tt is more critical than ever to stay at home, wear a mask if you must leave home for essential activities, and keep a distance from those outside your households.”

