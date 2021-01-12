https://www.dailywire.com/news/canada-covid-curfew-only-permits-dogwalking-after-hours-so-wife-walks-husband-on-a-leash

Give a human being rules that he/she feels are unreasonable, and sooner or later someone will create an ingenious solution whereby the rules might be circumvented.

The latest case in point: In Sherbrooke, in Quebec province of Canada, where Covid curfew rules implemented on Saturday stipulated a nightly curfew between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. but permitted people to walk their dog close to home, one innovative wife came up with a novel solution so she and her husband could go for a walk. She put her husband on a leash.

No, really.

“The woman reportedly told police that she was just out ‘walking her dog’ near their home in the city of Sherbrooke, in Quebec province,” BBC reported, adding, “The pair were spotted by police at around 21:00 on Saturday, just a short while after the new rules came into effect. They reportedly told police that they were following the rule for pets.”

“When questioned by police, the couple said they were happy to receive the ticket and claimed they were following the rules set forth by Premier Francois Legault,” CTV News added.

The couple was fined roughly $3,000. Isabelle Gendron, of the Sherbrooke Police Department, informed La Tribune that the couple “did not co-operate with the police at all.” BBC noted that police in Quebec province issued 750 tickets for violations over the weekend.

ABC News noted of the Quebec curfew:

There are exceptions for essential workers, people walking dogs, and those who have medical reasons to be out, such as a doctor’s appointment. … Under the terms of the curfew, grocery stores and convenience stores will have to close by 7:30 p.m. in order to allow workers and customers to get home. Stores connected to gas stations can stay open to serve essential workers.

Novel solutions to get around COVID restrictions are not limited to Canada. In late November, newly-elected GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado circumvented the state’s Thanksgiving gathering restrictions over COVID-19 by calling her Thanksgiving dinner a “funeral” for a dead turkey.

“In Colorado, Thanksgiving is limited to 10 people, but funerals are limited to 30,” Boebert told Fox News. “So I’m going to have a peaceful funeral for a turkey and have about 30 people at my house.”

Boebert lives in Garfield County, which was under “Level Orange – High Risk” COVID-19 restrictions. The restrictions stated that no more than 10 people could hold public – or even private – gatherings, and no more than two household members could gather. But houses of worship and events like weddings, funerals and baptisms could have up to 50 people, more than the number of people Boebert claimed she was having.

Boebert later told Fox that she should be allowed to invite more people because she had added two more dead animals to the menu – a pig and a duck.

