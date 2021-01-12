https://www.dailywire.com/news/carrie-underwood-hopes-her-new-gospel-album-will-bring-joy-to-2021

Underwood’s Gospel album will follow rapper Kanye West’s 2019 gospel album, “Jesus Is King.”

Underwood has been open about her Christian faith. In June of 2020, she confessed to feeling “angry with God” after having suffered multiple miscarriages.

“It sounds wrong when you say it, but, it’s one of those ‘bad things that happen to other people,’ you know what I mean?” Underwood said on her new web series, “Mike and Carrie: God & Country.” “It’s not something that you ever envision yourself having to deal with.”

Underwood revealed that she took this pain to God and told Him how she felt, asking that He give her a full answer about the future of their family.

“I had an honest conversation with God, and I told Him how I felt. I was hurt. I was a little angry and, of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator,” she said. “And I told him we needed something. We needed to have a baby or not, ever, because I couldn’t keep going down that road anymore.”

Her husband, former pro hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the pain he felt going through the miscarriages as well. “I was frustrated,” he said. “What’s the future look like, we don’t know. Are we going to adopt, are we going to… going through things in your mind.”

His frustration changed after having close conversations with God as he began to sense that they would have another child.

“I was just wrestling and probably the most honest I’d been with God. And I heard, not audibly, but I sensed that God told me that we were going to have a son, and his name’s Jacob,” Fisher said.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Confesses To Being ‘Angry’ With God After Multiple Miscarriages

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

