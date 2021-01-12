https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533926-cheney-says-shell-vote-to-impeach-trump

House Republican Conference Chair Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment Wave of companies cut off donations — much of it to GOP Davis: Impeaching Trump: Four reasons not to do so, and one reason why we must MORE (Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican in the House, announced Tuesday that she plans to vote to impeach President Trump Donald TrumpHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa DC attorney general says Trump Organization improperly paid K bill incurred during inauguration 70K QAnon Twitter accounts suspended in the wake of Capitol riot MORE for inciting a violent mob at the Capitol last week.

Cheney is the first member of House GOP leadership to announce their support for impeachment, breaking with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Republicans gauge support for Trump impeachment MORE (R-Calif.) on the matter. Cheney told members on a conference call on Monday evening she felt it was a “vote of conscience,” according to one source familiar with her remarks.

“On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.

“I will vote to impeach the President.”

The impeachment resolution, led by Reps. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinManchin: House impeachment plan ‘ill-advised’ Republicans gauge support for Trump impeachment The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats formally introduce impeachment article MORE (D-Md.), David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineManchin: House impeachment plan ‘ill-advised’ Republicans gauge support for Trump impeachment The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats formally introduce impeachment article MORE (D-R.I.) and Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuManchin: House impeachment plan ‘ill-advised’ Republicans gauge support for Trump impeachment House to vote on impeaching Trump Wednesday MORE (D-Calif.), charges Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors for “willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States.”

Five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, died during the riot last week, when a mob of Trump supporters swarmed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers’ behavior during riot GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Director of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment MORE‘s Electoral College win.

Cheney also broke with McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseWave of companies cut off donations — much of it to GOP GOP lawmakers voice frustration with leadership response to Trump riots READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results MORE (R-La.) during the vote challenging the election results last Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday morning, opting not to object to the certification of key swing states.

Trump has repeatedly gone after Cheney — who has broken with him on key issues — railing against her at a rally that took place by the White House just before he called on protestors to go to the Capitol. And the Wyoming Republican has not been afraid to speak out against the president’s rhetoric and policy positions during the course of his presidency.

She is the second House Republican to announce their formal support of the move, following Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment US intel agencies blame Russia for massive SolarWinds hack No Labels tapping Larry Hogan as co-chair MORE (R-N.Y.), the chairman of the Tuesday Group. A handful of other GOP lawmakers have also signaled they are open to backing the efforts.

While he has not made an official announcement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMichigan GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘strongly considering’ impeachment House Democrats unveil resolution to censure Rep. Mo Brooks over Capitol riots Capitol Police officer hailed as hero for drawing rioters away from Senate chamber MORE (R-Ky.) has signaled to allies that he believes the president committed an impeachable offense, The New York Times first reported.

