Actor Chuck Norris is denying reports he participated in the Capitol Hill riots last week after a photo of an uncanny Norris doppelgänger participating in the attack went viral.

Speaking with Fox News, a rep for Norris denied having any connection to the man in the photo, noting that the actor has been residing safely at his Texas ranch.

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike although Chuck is much more handsome,” wrote the rep. “Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas, where he has been with his family.”

Though the two have uncanny similarities, some on social media noted the stark differences.

“I don’t think that’s him,” said one user. “Chuck Norris has blue eyes, this guy has dark brown eyes.”

Though Norris did not participate in the Capitol Hill riots, he is certainly no stranger to American politics and is an outspoken Republican. After initially endorsing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the 2016 presidential primary, he eventually endorsed Trump after Trump clinched the nomination:

I met Trump 42 years ago at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. I was retiring as the World Marital Arts Champion, and Bill “Super-foot” Wallace was fighting for the title, which he won. The promoters made a big deal about my retirement. Donald was there as a special guest. When I met him, he asked me why I was retiring. I answered, “Donald, I’m 34 years old, and I’ve held the world title for six years. I want to retire a winner.” Donald thought for a second, and then said, “That makes sense to me.” That was it. I haven’t seen or spoken to him since. However, I will tell you, I liked him. He was very friendly and sincere. I truly believe that the people who have a negative view of Trump will be pleasantly surprised when he becomes the leader of our country. I also believe he will make positive changes that will benefit the people who need it most. You can always tell a person’s real character and personhood by those who closely surround him, especially if they’re family. Consider not only how poised and positive Trump’s adult children are but also how much they admire and respect their father. Even the liberal media, with all of its bias against Trump, cannot say a negative thing about how much his children love him, and how much he loves his children. Do you think that type of family passion and values could really exist without the family’s members knowing Trump is the real deal? Once Trump occupies the White House, “The People’s House,” his family will grow so to speak to include the American people. He will stand up for us – all of us. As he said at the convention, “I am your voice.”

Chuck Norris is also an outspoken and professed Christian and has endorsed the Intelligent Design Movement.

