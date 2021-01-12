http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/7UphaoNEn2A/climate-censorship-revealed.php

Big Tech censorship is the issue of the day, and it isn’t just President Trump and other conservative leaders whose speech is being suppressed. The heavy hand of censorship has also come down on discussion of the highly-controversial theory of catastrophic anthropogenic global warming. A party line has been pronounced, and you deviate from it at your peril, regardless of the scientific evidence, which strongly supports the skeptical view.

My friend Mark Mathis runs the Clear Energy Alliance, one of a number of groups whose videos have been censored in various ways by Facebook. He made this video exposing not only the censorship, but the inference that Facebook is doing the bidding of powerful left-wing politicians.

Which raises the question: tech monopolies tell us they are entitled to censor speech because they are private companies, not the government. But what if they are censoring conservative speech at the behest of Democratic Party politicians? And what if those politicians have great power over whether Facebook remains ridiculously profitable on one hand, or is subjected to antitrust sanctions, including breakup, on the other? Are politicians like Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse shielded from scrutiny because they use private entities who have a stranglehold on communications to suppress their political opponents?







UPDATE: Something obviously needs to be done about the destructive power of Big Tech. Quite a bit of creative thinking is going into this issue, and we will have much more to say about it in the months to come. Meanwhile, this Michael Ramirez cartoon is on point. Click to enlarge:

