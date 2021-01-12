https://djhjmedia.com/kari/cnns-airport-contract-ends-after-30-years/

The leftwing media took a serious blow on Tuesday when CNN announced that their three-decade stranglehold on travelers was over, with the end of their contract for their CNN Airport Network.

“Jeff Zucker has notified CNN staff that “the CNN Airport Network will end operations as of March 31.” “The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need…” posted Oliver Darcy.

OneMileAtaTime.com Reported on the story:

“CNN Airport Network will end operations on March 31, 2021. This curated network was around for almost 30 years, and is coming to an end for two reasons:

The coronavirus pandemic has greatly decreased the number of people in airports

People are consuming media differently than before, in particular due to how popular personal devices have become

The business model was that CNN would pay airports to exclusively provide this content, and in turn would make money off advertising. With the way consuming media has changed, along with reduced viewership, the economics just don’t make sense anymore.”

CNN Airport Network is available 24/7 at 58 US airports, which includes 2,400 gates, with a purported 329 million annual viewers.

The New York Post reported:

“Air travelers will no longer get their news from CNN.

CNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday said that the cable giant is shuttering its CNN Airport Network, which plays exclusively on TVs in airport lounges across the US. The network, launched 30 years ago, will close up shop on March 31, Zucker wrote in a memo to staff, citing a “steep decline” in usage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fact that more travelers now get news from their smartphones. “The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need for the CNN Airport Network,” Zucker said. “Having to say goodbye to such a beloved brand is not easy … I am sure most of us have a story to tell about which airport we were at when we first learned of a major news event.” Launched in January 1992, the network is aired in 58 airports across the US and it includes 24/7 news programming from CNN and HLN, as well as entertainment programming from sister channels such as Cartoon Network, TBS and HBO.

Fox News reported that Twitter was happy, highlighting several posts they had found :

“2021 is looking up already,” Daily Wire senior editor Emily Zanotti wrote. “CNN has just forfeited 95 percent of its viewership,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh quipped. “You hate to see it, and by that I of course mean CNN at the airport,” Twitter conservative David Burge said.

CNN Airport does not use the exact same feed as the standard CNN, as additional sports and weather segments are added while some graphic video is removed. CNN Airport also goes out of its way not to air any coverage of plane crashes or other disasters that could spook passengers. As part of the deal, CNN paid airports to leave the network on, and many travel hubs even have agreements in which CNN pays for their TVs and infrastructure. The Philadelphia Inquirer previously reported that airports also receive “up to six minutes each hour to promote the airport or local attractions” as part of the deal.

A satire account predicted that CNN would see disaster in the new year:

Another Babylon Bee prophecy fulfilled. From March 13, 2020:https://t.co/PczlIKoPoj — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) January 12, 2021

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism. @Saorsa1776

