(FOX NEWS) — Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who announced Tuesday morning that she was diagnosed with the coronavirus and slammed Republicans who refused to wear masks as lawmakers were sheltering from the pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol, was filmed not wearing a mask at one point while lawmakers hid during the chaos.

“I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” she said.

Jayapal, D-Wash., is one of the multiple members of Congress who has recently tested positive after sheltering with many lawmakers of both parties during the attack. Punchbowl News last week published a video showing several GOP lawmakers apparently declining to wear masks as members of Congress hid from the mob. The situation prompted Brian Monahan, the House attending physician, to recommend that lawmakers get tested for the virus.

