U.S.—A recent report from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) revealed a huge spike in mental wellbeing among one segment of the American population—the tens of thousands of conservatives who were kicked off of Twitter last week. The report showed increases as high as 300% for those who are no longer engaging on the Orwellian social media platform.
