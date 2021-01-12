https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/conservatives-call-breakup-big-tech-declared-war-free-speech/

Dozens of conservative leaders, alarmed by a growing “war on free speech,” are calling for the Silicon Valley tech giants to be broken up as the telephone monopoly was more than 30 years ago.

“Big Tech has declared war on free speech and is now an existential threat to democracy,” the leaders said in a statement released via the Media Research Center’s Newsbusters site. “The tech tyrants began to systematically shut down the conservative movement over the weekend. This is an all out assault on our republic from within like we’ve never seen before. We will not stand idly by as they cancel conservatives for daring to speak freely.”

The leaders said Big Tech “is using the violent riot at the Capitol last week – even though it was immediately condemned by all conservatives – as an excuse to do what they have always wanted to do: banish conservatives from the internet.”

“Over the last 72 hours, Big Tech proved they are too big and too powerful yet again, with Apple, Google, and Amazon collectively shutting down Parler. Free speech was controlled like this in East Germany and the Soviet Union. This should not be happening in America,” the leaders said.

“Freedom has never been threatened like this before. We live our lives online, especially now, during the pandemic. The entire conservative movement will be canceled by the left and their thugs if we let them. They will turn the screws on conservatives if we don’t defend our rights. It is time to stand up and demand the breakup of these big tech monopolies.”

The statement was signed by Brent Bozell, president of the MRC, and others.

It comes after Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple banned or suspended President Trump and other conservative voices. In addition, Amazon Web Services booted from its servers a popular alternative to Twitter that has drawn millions of conservatives, Parler.

Other signers included Ted Baehr of Movieguide, Morton Blackwell of the Leadership Institute, David Bossie of Citizens United, Rachel Bovard of the Conservative Partnership Institute, Brian Brown of the International Organization for the Family, Floyd Brown of The Western Journal, Ed Corrigan of Conservative Partnership Institute, Will Chamberlain of Human Events, Mike Davis of the Internet Accountability Project and Jim DeMint of Conservative Partnership Institute.

Others are Seth Dillon of the Babylon Bee, Elaine Donnelly of the Center for Military Readiness, Bill Donohue of Catholic League, Michelle Easton of the Clare Boothe Luce Center for Conservative Women, Steven Ertelt of LifeNews.com, Joseph Farah of WND.com, Mark Fitzgibbons of American Target Advertising, Lady Brigitte Gabriel of ACT For America, Becky Gerritson of Eagle Forum of Alabama and Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life of America, John Hinderaker of the Center of the American Experiment, David Kupelian of WND.com, Jim Lakely of The Heartland Institute, Thomas Lifson of American Thinker, Richard Manning of Americans for Limited Government, James Martin of 60 Plus Association, Hon. George K. Rasley Jr. of ConservativeHQ.com, Christie-Lee McNalley of Raven Strategies, Gene Mills of Louisiana Family Forum, Lori Roman of American Constitutional Rights Union Act Fund, Terry Schilling of American Principles Project, Jon Schweppe of American Principles Project, Kelly Shackelford of First Liberty, Sharon Slater of Family Watch International, Eunie Smith of Eagle Forum, John-Henry Westen of LifeSiteNews.com and Walker Wildmon of American Family Association.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

