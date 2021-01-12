https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2021/01/12/contractors-letter-california-bullet-train-project-delays-beyond-comprehension/
About The Author
Related Posts
It happened again: Biden loses temper with CBS reporter Bo Erickson
November 21, 2020
McEnany: I *just* found out I'm COVID-19 positive too
October 5, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy