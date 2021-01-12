https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533859-cruz-aide-resigns-following-violence-at-capitol

A top aide to Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzBP employee PAC pauses contributions for 6 months House Democrats unveil resolution to censure Rep. Mo Brooks over Capitol riots What’s the future of the Republican Party now? MORE (R-Texas) resigned on Tuesday as her former boss continues to face criticism over his objections to the official affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers’ behavior during riot GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Director of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment MORE‘s win in two states after the violence that overtook the U.S. Capitol last week.

In a statement to The Hill, the senator’s office confirmed that communications director Lauren Blair Bianchi had agreed with the senator that “it would be best to part ways.”

“Sen. Cruz and Lauren agreed that it would be best to part ways. He thanks her for her service and wishes her the best,” read the statement.

A Twitter account belonging to Bianchi was made private as of Tuesday morning, and no longer indicated her work for Cruz in the bio.

Her resignation comes as Cruz and other GOP senators involved in the objections over Biden’s win have faced widespread criticism and blame for the violent mob’s invasion of the Capitol building last week.

Cruz in particular has fiercely denied culpability in the riot, which began after President Trump Donald TrumpHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa DC attorney general says Trump Organization improperly paid K bill incurred during inauguration 70K QAnon Twitter accounts suspended in the wake of Capitol riot MORE directed a crowd of his supporters at a rally near the White House to march down Pennsylvania Avenue and pressure Republican lawmakers to join the effort to block Biden’s win from being acknowledged by Congress.

1. Yes, my campaign sends out automated fundraising messages—as does your campaign & every other. 2. When the attack happened, w/in minutes I told my team to halt fundraising. 3. Your LIE is that debating an Election Commission in the Senate somehow supports terrorist violence. https://t.co/ZO86323xHp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 7, 2021

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died after last Wednesday’s riot, which left lawmakers, journalists and other employees of the Capitol scrambling for safety as law enforcement battled rioters.

Some Democrats, led by Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) in the House, are circulating legislation that would expel all lawmakers, including Cruz, who supported the election objections from Congress in the wake of the riot, accusing them of inciting the violence with conspiracy theories about election fraud.

