Singer, songwriter, and actress Keri Hilson called the banning of President Donald Trump on Twitter “dangerous,” warning that “democracy must include the freedom of speech” and it’s unlikely censorship will stop at Trump.

“This may be funny. But it is a little dangerous too,” Hilson posted in an Instagram story. “Take Trump out of it for a moment…A democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes majority of world leaders…Our freedom of speech being taken from us.”

“Slowly but surely (censorship),” she warned. “If the leader of the ‘free world’ can be removed. Imagine that same right of civilians. Imagine believing every time you read ‘false information detected’ and propaganda, deceptive reports, and flat out lies being the only thing we see.”

Hilson was bombarded with ridicule over her warning from fans accusing her of “defending” President Trump. Hilson, of course, is a left-wing activist, even performing at a campaign event for Democratic darling Stacey Abrams back in 2018, during her unsuccessful bid for governor of Georgia.

In response to the backlash, Hilson doubled-down on her message while emphasizing that she doesn’t “give a f*** about Trump.”

“For the record, I don’t give a f*** about Trump. My post wasn’t as much about him as some are purposely trying to make it. If you can’t comprehend, I said ‘take Trump out of it,’ so don’t come at me like I’m caping for Trump. I recognize why we was removed. It’s the wider view that’s scary to me.”

“It brought on a broader fear because I have several influential friends who are constantly censored, silenced & shadow-banned for anything they post — even personal opinions — that opposes the gov’t, elite agenda, or cooperative platforms. And they’re NOT inciting violence. That’s where I’m coming from…”

Very few voices in the entrainment world have spoken out against the Big Tech censorship. In fact, numerous celebrities have praised platforms like Twitter and YouTube for de-platforming the president.

Sacha Baron Cohen for example, called Twitter’s Trump ban “the most important moment in the history of social media.” Cohen then scolded YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki for not banning Trump, urging her to “save democracy” and ban him.

Model, actress, and left-wing activist Emily Ratajkowski leaned in the way of Hilson, warning against censorship, though the model added an unproven theory about the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

“Anyone else feel like proper amount of capitol police being absent/letting Trump people in/providing insane visuals of MAGA dudes on the floor of the house was wildly convenient to justifying big tech’s rollout of censorship?” posed Ratajkowski on Thursday.

“This gives Facebook/tech/Zuck THE MOST POWER. If he can shut the president up/off he can shut any of us up/off,” she added. The model noted that she was aware her view was “unpopular,” but nonetheless “worth pointing out.”

Ratajkowski, who has demonstrated in left-wing protests, such as those against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, emphasized that her unfounded theory was driven by concern over a crackdown against the political Left.

“My concern is that this gives big tech the opportunity to shut down ‘leftist extremists’ who are important political organizers,” she said.

