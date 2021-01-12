https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dc-attorney-general-looking-charging-trump-others-inciting-violence-video/

Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine says he is looking at charging the President of the United States for inciting violence after protesters stormed the US Capitol last week.

What the liberal media continues to omit from their reports — President Trump told his supporters to be peaceful and the protest mob was already attacking Capitol Police outside the Capitol Building before President Trump was even done with his speech.

Attorney General Racine: I know that I’m looking at a charge under the DC code of inciting violence. And that would apply where there is a clear recognition that one’s incitement could lead to foreseeable violence. We still have more investigation to do and that’s what we’re going to do.

TRENDING: Texas Lawmakers Consider Secession Over Life Under Democrat Marxism — Several States Interested in Movement (Video)

BREAKING: DC Attorney General is looking at charging Trump and others for inciting violence—pic.twitter.com/8nvcY4lrvH — RADICAL LIBERAL Dartagnan Llorens (@Dartagnan_Llore) January 11, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

