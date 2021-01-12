https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dem-whip-james-clyburn-propose-making-black-national-anthem-official-us-national-hymn-bring-country-together/
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said he will propose to make the “Black National Anthem” the official US hymn in an effort to “bring the country together.”
“To make it a national hymn, I think, would be an act of bringing the country together. It would say to people, ‘You aren’t singing a separate national anthem, you are singing the country’s national hymn,’ ” Clyburn told USA Today.
Via USA Today:
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., wants a song about faith and resilience long revered in the Black community to become the national hymn and help unite the country after centuries of racial turmoil.
Clyburn, the House majority whip, plans to introduce a measure as early as this week that would make “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, the national hymn and give it a special place alongside the country’s anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
In a separate effort to “unite the country,” Joe Biden said his administration will help Blacks, Latinos, Asians and Native Americans rebuild and reopen their small businesses – Whites need not apply.