House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said he will propose to make the “Black National Anthem” the official US hymn in an effort to “bring the country together.”

“To make it a national hymn, I think, would be an act of bringing the country together. It would say to people, ‘You aren’t singing a separate national anthem, you are singing the country’s national hymn,’ ” Clyburn told USA Today.

Via USA Today:

In a separate effort to “unite the country,” Joe Biden said his administration will help Blacks, Latinos, Asians and Native Americans rebuild and reopen their small businesses – Whites need not apply.

