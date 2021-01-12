https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/12/democrat-chair-of-house-homeland-security-committee-wants-josh-hawley-and-ted-cruz-on-the-terrorist-no-fly-list/

The Democrat chair of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security wants Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley put on the federal “No Fly” list due to the “actions they participated in” when the U.S. Capitol was ransacked by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

When asked by SiriusXM host Joe Madison whether the no-fly sanction should be applied if Cruz and Hawley are found liable for the capitol unrest, House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Bennie G. Thompson said, “There’s no question about it.”

“There’s no exemption for being put on the no-fly list,” said Thompson. “Even a member of Congress that commits a crime, you know, they’re expelled from the body. There are ethics charges that can be brought against those individuals. And people are looking at all of this.”

Cruz and Hawley did not participate in any violent “actions.” The senators have both publicly condemned any rioting that occurred on Jan. 6. Democrats are angry because Hawley and Cruz led a legal objection to counting some Electoral College votes. For wanting to ensure the integrity of U.S. elections, Democrats are calling for the senators to resign or be removed from office.

Hawley and Cruz have been smeared by the left as violent insurrectionists and threats to our democracy. President-elect Joe Biden last Friday called Hawley and Cruz Nazis who should be “flat beaten the next time they run.”

Really sad. At a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing. This kind of vicious partisan rhetoric only tears our country apart. https://t.co/YMMepv1OhV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 8, 2021

Following the capitol riot, Simon and Schuster said last Thursday that it has canceled the publication of Hawley’s upcoming book “The Tyranny of Big Tech.”

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

Thompson is leading the charge to punish all the rioters who entered the capitol. “First of all, these folks, in my opinion, can be classified as domestic terrorists because of the actions they participated in on Wednesday,” said Thompson. “Now under normal circumstances international terrorists are out on no-fly lists. These are domestic terrorists–same thing. A terrorist is a terrorist, no matter who you are.”

Apparently, however, it does matter who you are. The Mississippi representative never characterized the Black Lives Matter and Antifa thugs, who looted and vandalized American cities all summer including the U.S. capitol, resulting in mass chaos, destruction, insurance payouts of up to $2 billion, and the death of at least 30 people, as “terrorists.” Nor did he rally to have the left-wing rioters placed on the no-fly list. Actually, he publicly supported them.

