In December 2020, the Freedom Foundation reported that Washington State health officials were inflating the death toll from COVID-19.

Christine Frye saw the report featured on Fox News – one of the women featured in the report was Chris’ mother.

“She would have been incredibly furious and disappointed that she’s counted as a COVID death instead of a survivor of COVID of which she was so proud.

“I have the death certificate. I can prove it on her death certificate. There is not one thing on here that refers to COVID.

“To include her in that statistic to me is just completely irresponsible.”

Meet Chris and hear her story here:

