“I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” Jayapal said on Twitter.
The Democrat, who serves as chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also said she believes she was infected because Republicans in Congress are not “taking the virus seriously.”
— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021
“The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others,” Brian Monahan, Congress’s attending physician, wrote in the e-mail. “During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”
Some Republican members reportedly refused to wear masks when Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) offered them during the lockdown.
The breach sent lawmakers, staff and members of the media into hiding for more than two hours before police eventually cleared the area and the certification proceedings resumed.
Dozens of lawmakers and aides have either tested positive, recovered or been forced into quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.