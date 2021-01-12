https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/sen-joe-manchin-says-senate-does-not-have-votes-convict-trump-impeachment

Sen. Joe Manchin said during an interview on Fox News’ Special Report with Brett Baier that he does not think that there will be sufficient support in the Senate to convict President Trump if he is impeached in the House of Representatives.

While House Democrats are planning to pursue a vote on impeaching Trump, the West Virginia Democrat pointed out that many Republican senators would have to jump on board for the Senate to secure the 67 votes necessary for a conviction if the House votes to impeach.

“I don’t see that and I think the House should know that also. We’ve been trying to send that message over. They know the votes aren’t there,” Manchin said. “I think this is so ill-advised, for Joe Biden to be coming in, trying to heal the country, trying to be the president of all the people when we’re going to be so divided and fighting again,” he said.

“Let the judicial system do its job, Brett,” Manchin said. “Let the investigations go on, let the evidence come forth…There’s no rush to do this impeachment now. We can do it later if they think it’s necessary,” he said.

Manchin also indicated that even if the House passes impeachment, in the Senate “nothing would start until after Joe Biden” is inaugurated as the nation’s next president.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

