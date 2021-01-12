https://hannity.com/media-room/developing-senator-schumer-wants-capitol-hill-rioters-added-to-federal-no-fly-list/
AOC: Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘Must Resign’ or Face ‘Expulsion’ After Capitol Riots
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.08.21
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley Thursday; saying the two “must resign” after thousands of protesters stormed the US Capitol during a Joint Session of Congress.
“Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion,” posted AOC on Twitter.
“The attack at the Capitol was a despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system. We must come together and put this anger and division behind us. We must, and I am confident we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power,” said Cruz earlier in the day.
JUSTICE: Capitol Rioters Could Face Up to 10 Years in Prison Under Trump’s Monument Law
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.08.21
Rioters that ransacked the United States Capitol could face up to 10 years in prison under President Trump’s recent executive order protecting national monuments.
“Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen vowed that pro-Trump rioters who entered the U.S.Capitol would ‘face the full consequences of their actions under the law,’ and those consequences could include being charged under President Trump’s executive order authorizing up to 10 years in prison for ‘injury of federal property,” reports Fox News.
“Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the night with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators and charge federal crimes where warranted,” Rosen said in a statement on Thursday.
“Some participants in yesterday’s violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law,” Rosen continued.
Read the full report at Fox News.