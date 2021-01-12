https://www.oann.com/election-fraud-evidence-mounts-as-democrats-divert-attention/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=election-fraud-evidence-mounts-as-democrats-divert-attention

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:13 AM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2020

Evidence of election fraud continues to mount despite Democrat attempts to divert attention away from the results. By using publicly available information and data expert analysis, the numbers are coming into sharper focus.

One America’s Christina Bobb has the details.

