We’ve already seen President Trump kicked off of Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, but “Security Mom” author Juliette Kayyem, formerly with the Department of Homeland Security, says that Trump needs to be cut off and isolated completely so that he can’t recruit any more domestic terrorists.

We certainly didn’t see a lot of pushback from the anchor and instead a lot of nodding along.

