We’ve already seen President Trump kicked off of Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, but “Security Mom” author Juliette Kayyem, formerly with the Department of Homeland Security, says that Trump needs to be cut off and isolated completely so that he can’t recruit any more domestic terrorists.

“Trump is the spiritual leader for domestic terrorists and he is their operational leader. He tells them what to do. Now, total isolation. 25th A. Yes. Impeachment. Yes. Deplatforming. Yes. We are still in the tactical phase of a counterterrorism effort. Enough with unity.” @cnn pic.twitter.com/8UkZBzS4ai — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 12, 2021

Dangerous batshit craziness that makes Russian collusion fantasies look rational. https://t.co/BDu2rOmkdl — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 13, 2021

Are these people for real and not patients in a mental health facility? — Aristo (@ThePostTruthEra) January 13, 2021

What a bunch of lunatics, honestly how pathetic people have become — President-Elect Hampsterdam 🇦🇺 (@Hampsterdam3) January 13, 2021

They are insane. — President elect James. #KBF (@BritishBack) January 13, 2021

These people have lost their freakin minds!!! It’s scary that so many of them think this way! — NickiMouse (@StyerNicole) January 13, 2021

She’s not crazy. She knows exactly what she’s doing – turn Trump and his supporters into “terrorists” to excuse massive government repression. Will the GOP stand up for us? We’ll see. — Jack R. Carlsson (@JackRCarlsson) January 13, 2021

She just called 75 million Americans “ domestic terrorists”. And what do we do with domestic terrorists? — Ronald the Anti-Hypocrite (@Ron07330116) January 13, 2021

It was a couple of thousand nutters out of 75 million people. They don’t represent anything we stand for. This is absolute BS. — General (@GGenaral5) January 13, 2021

The scariest thing is that they know they’re disingenuous and THEY DON’T CARE.. — Pete V (@ArchaicHunt) January 13, 2021

CNN really wants that civil war exclusive. — Giuseppe Pantaleo (@clickKunst) January 13, 2021

We certainly didn’t see a lot of pushback from the anchor and instead a lot of nodding along.

Democrats are the terrorists they claim Republicans are. And @jimsciutto shit-eating-grin as he nods along tells you all you need to know about CNN. https://t.co/j6O8wfGKBA — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 13, 2021

