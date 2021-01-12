https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/exclusive-turncoat-vp-mike-pence-ignored-letter-republicans-wisconsins-congress-december-contesting-results/

After his actions last week we now know that Vice President Mike Pence has no problem betraying his President and the millions of Americans who voted for him by certifying an illegitimate election soaked with fraud. Promoting criminal and unconstitutional actions somehow doesn’t seem Christian to us.

Last week VP Pence betrayed President Trump and the millions of Americans who voted for him in a record setting manner in the 2020 Presidential election. He’s betrayed others in the past:

What we know now is that Republican members of Congress in the great state of Wisconsin forwarded Pence and the Democrat Governor of Wisconsin a letter detailing reasons why the state’s voters in the electoral college were contested by these Congress members until all legal matters are resolved.

The process behind Wisconsin’s absentee ballots was against the law:

The above letter was addressed to Wisconsin’s Governor and a copy was sent to the Vice President.

Pence knew the certified results in Wisconsin were not legitimate but he accepted these results anyway. Betrayal and dishonesty just don’t sound Christian to me. The results of this will last for a very long time.



