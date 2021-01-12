https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/12/facebook-executive-under-fire-for-saying-the-storming-of-the-capitol-was-not-largely-organized-on-facebook/

As Twitchy reported last week, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg announced that after the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday, President Trump would be banned from both Facebook and Instagram until the end of his term so that he could not undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to Joe Biden.

HuffPost is reporting that Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is being slammed for telling Reuters in an interview Monday that what transpired at the Capitol was not “largely organized” on Facebook. The thing is, since so many on the Left are conflating peaceful protesters who just thought they were attending a rally in support of the president with those who violently stormed the Capitol Building, of course they’re going to look at any attempt to promote attendance at Trump’s rally as “sedition.”

“Sandberg was acknowledging Facebook’s announcement on Monday that it would be removing content that included the phrase ‘stop the steal’ from Facebook and Instagram, which it owns, in an effort to combat misinformation,” HuffPost reports.

Seattle’s Jason Rantz wants to know where the concern was when chapters of Antifa were organizing their “rallies” on Facebook.

Greenwald just wrote Monday about Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon using “brute force” to manipulate politics: censoring the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop, banning President Trump, and forcing Parler off the internet.

