As Twitchy reported last week, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg announced that after the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday, President Trump would be banned from both Facebook and Instagram until the end of his term so that he could not undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to Joe Biden.

HuffPost is reporting that Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is being slammed for telling Reuters in an interview Monday that what transpired at the Capitol was not “largely organized” on Facebook. The thing is, since so many on the Left are conflating peaceful protesters who just thought they were attending a rally in support of the president with those who violently stormed the Capitol Building, of course they’re going to look at any attempt to promote attendance at Trump’s rally as “sedition.”

“Sandberg was acknowledging Facebook’s announcement on Monday that it would be removing content that included the phrase ‘stop the steal’ from Facebook and Instagram, which it owns, in an effort to combat misinformation,” HuffPost reports.

Seattle’s Jason Rantz wants to know where the concern was when chapters of Antifa were organizing their “rallies” on Facebook.

Facebook’s @sherylsandberg claims right-wing violence at the Capitol couldn’t have been planned on her site because of their stringent rules, unlike those *others* guys. I’ll happily send her links to Antifa groups that organize their “peaceful protests” on FB that turn violent. pic.twitter.com/LM9DBPnEbV — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 12, 2021

Antifa is just an idea silly — Graeme (@Nazarazabeth) January 12, 2021

You absolutely should! She can eat her own words. — starandseen (@starandseen) January 12, 2021

@ggreenwald says the violent groups have been organizing on Facebook, not Parler. I believe Greenwald more than @sherylsandberg — Luis H Ball (@ball1_ball) January 12, 2021

Greenwald just wrote Monday about Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon using “brute force” to manipulate politics: censoring the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop, banning President Trump, and forcing Parler off the internet.

These folks never tell the truth — New Quds Revered Leader (@CoachV79) January 12, 2021

my facebook feed for the last week has been nothing but calls for violence and death threats from the left . Not a single person has been suspended — Thom Term (@Thommyboy66) January 12, 2021

Jason you need to highlight this blatant lie — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) January 12, 2021

Antifa violence and the Capitol riots were both literally planned on Facebook. What is she talking about? — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) January 12, 2021

Jason, you know only “mostly peaceful protests” are allowed to be planned on Facebook. — Dav~ Wright (@dewright_ca) January 12, 2021

😂 Sheryl is the new Karen. — 🇺🇸 Jacqueline the Patriot 🇺🇸 (@JMD3574) January 12, 2021

They are just trying to cover their asses because they know that in court every single video and profile that has ever promoted violence will be shown in court. — Bigly 🇺🇸 (@Pookie18948608) January 12, 2021

And links to donation pages where people can send money, body armor, and shields to antifa militants. — antifawatchUSA (@AntifawatchUSA) January 12, 2021

Silly Jason. She’s talking about violent protests, and we know that Antifa is just an idea and not anything really violent, because THEY SAID SO!!! — 10sFan59 (@ksr10sfan) January 12, 2021

