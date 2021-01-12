https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/533843-fbi-arrests-man-who-allegedly-threatened-to-kill-pelosi

The FBI said Tuesday it has arrested a Georgia man in Washington, D.C., who allegedly threatened to kill Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiMan seen carrying Pelosi’s lectern during Capitol riot released on K bail Trump and Pence speak for first time since Capitol riots FBI seeks assistance identifying Capitol rioter who carried Confederate flag MORE (D-Calif.).

An arrest warrant obtained by Atlanta CBS affiliate WGCL-TV revealed that a man identified as Cleveland Meredith was accused of sending several text messages to friends and family referencing a desire to harm Pelosi, as well as statements indicating that he was bringing a gun and ammunition to Washington, D.C.

In at least one text allegedly sent by Meredith and discovered on his phone by FBI agents, the sender talks about “putting a bullet in her noggin’ on Live TV,” referring to the Speaker.

A #Georgia man has been arrested for threatening to kill House Speaker #NancyPelosi by shooting her in the head. Cleveland Grover Meredith’s history is dotted with alarm bells. I’m taking a closer look at 11pm on @cbs46. #Washington #Politics #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/liOcu0AaZY — Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 12, 2021

The Speaker’s office did not immediately return a request for comment on Meredith’s arrest. The Democratic House leader and other members of Congress have faced threats of violence amid the certification of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers’ behavior during riot GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Director of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment MORE‘s victory in the November election, which occurred last week after a massive violent riot overtook the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers to hide in secure areas for hours.

Dozens have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, which left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer. President Trump Donald TrumpHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa DC attorney general says Trump Organization improperly paid K bill incurred during inauguration 70K QAnon Twitter accounts suspended in the wake of Capitol riot MORE has faced calls for his resignation or removal over the incident, which occurred after the president urged his supporters at a rally outside the White House to walk down to the Capitol and pressure Republican lawmakers to overturn his election defeat.

