The FBI reporteldly knew in advance extremists were plotting to attack the Capitol on January 6, yet the attack took place as there was insufficient security in place that allowed police lines to be easily overrun by violent extremists and boisterous Trump supporters. Five people are reported to have died as a result of the ensuing riot: an unarmed protester was shot by police, a Capitol police officer injured in the attack, a protester who was trampled by the mob and two other protesters who died of medical emergencies. A second Capitol Police officer committed suicide days after he defended the Capitol during the mob attack. Pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails were found near Capitol Hill during the riots.

The FBI report quotes descriptions of actions called for by the alleged plotters that describe exactly what happened, “Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in…”

File screen image of extremist trying to break a window at the Capitol, January 6. Trump supporters stopped this particular attack.

Video from the riot shows extremists attacking Capitol Police officers.

Horrific new video obtained by CNN shows a MAGA rioter (in white hat and backpack) grab a DC Metro officer and pull him down Capitol steps where he is stomped and beaten with an American flag pole.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday on what the FBI knew (excerpt):

…A situational information report approved for release the day before the U.S. Capitol riot painted a dire portrait of dangerous plans, including individuals sharing a map of the complex’s tunnels, and possible rally points for would-be conspirators to meet up in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and South Carolina and head in groups to Washington. “As of 5 January 2021, FBI Norfolk received information indicating calls for violence in response to ‘unlawful lockdowns’ to begin on 6 January 2021 in Washington. D.C.,” the document says. “An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.” …An FBI official familiar with the document said that within 45 minutes of learning about the alarming online conversation, the Norfolk FBI office wrote the report and shared it with others within the bureau. It was not immediately clear how many law enforcement agencies outside the FBI were told, but the information was briefed to FBI officials at the bureau’s Washington field office the day before the attack, this official said. The official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss ongoing investigations, added that the report was raw intelligence and at the time it was written the FBI did not know the identities of those making the online statements.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund repeatedly asked for backup before the rally and was denied support. Even during the attack, help was slow to arrive.

New York Times excerpt:

The Capitol Police chief says his pleas for backup were ignored by the sergeants-at-arms and the Pentagon. The outgoing head of the Capitol Police requested that D.C. National Guard units be placed on standby in case his small force was overwhelmed by violent protesters last Wednesday, but he was rebuffed by House and Senate security officials and a top Pentagon commander, he said in an interview on Sunday. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned under pressure last week, said he made the request two days before Wednesday’s riot after reviewing intelligence that indicated the demonstration would be larger and more violent that previously anticipated — and repeated his request as he watched the rioters attacking his officers. …In his first interview since the riot, Mr. Sund, a 25-year veteran of Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, claimed that six calls for backup during the riot were rejected or delayed.

The Times also reported that President Trump had wanted National Guard troops present on January 6 to protect Trump supporters but was talked out of it.

