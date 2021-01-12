https://newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/kayla-sargent/2021/01/12/fighting-back-parler-rumble-file-suits-against-amazon-and

The left is trying hard to shut down free speech-oriented social media platforms like Parler and Rumble. Now, these companies are fighting back.

Parler and Rumble have filed suit against Amazon and Google respectively, in an apparent effort to fight Big Tech censorship.

Apple and Google purged Parler from their app stores, then Amazon took things a step further. It totally removed the app from its servers. Parler decided to return fire against Amazon, and in a lawsuit filed on Jan. 11, accused Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS) of “violating Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act” and “breaching [its] contract with Parler.”

Parler alleged in its complaint that AWS may have terminated its agreement with the platform out of bias. The complaint said:

“AWS’s decision to effectively terminate Parler’s account is apparently motivated by political animus. It is also apparently designed to reduce competition in the microblogging services market to the benefit of Twitter. “Thus, AWS is violating Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act in combination with Defendant Twitter. AWS is also breaching it[s] contract with Parler, which requires AWS to provide Parler with a thirty-day notice before terminating service, rather than the less than thirty-hour notice AWS actually provided. Finally, AWS is committing intentional interference with prospective economic advantage given the millions of users expected to sign up in the near future.”

Amazon is not the only Big Tech company facing a lawsuit. Rumble, a video-sharing service similar to YouTube, has filed a lawsuit against Google that alleged “anticompetitive and exclusionary practices.”

Rumble accused the search engine of “rigging its search algorithms purposefully and unlawfully to always give preference to Google’s YouTube videosharing platform over Rumble (and other platforms) in Google search results, such that the Google search page result for online videos lists links to the YouTube site as the first search results, even if the search specified Rumble, such as ‘dog videos on rumble.’”

The leftist bias of YouTube and Google, both of which are owned by Alphabet, Inc. has been on display for years. YouTube had also removed over 300 ads from Trump’s reelection campaign during the Summer of 2019 alone.

