OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:42 AM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2020

Personal protection, hunting and target shooting are all popular reasons to purchase a firearm. As gun sales pervade the country, however, experts are stressing the importance of safety and training when flexing your Second Amendment rights.

Research is a critical component in gun ownership as familiarizing yourself with gun laws and processes in your state should always take priority. How one goes about obtaining a gun permit or license can vary in complexity depending on their state of residence. Some states have different types of permits for varying classifications of weapons.

Some states allow residents to carry a concealed weapon unrestricted, which means they may not require a permit to carry. However, most states require some sort of permit or license to carry an unconcealed or concealed firearm.

Conoy Township is a safe space! ARMED CITIZENS SAVE LIVES! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qRNnlRiTRg — NRA (@NRA) January 12, 2021

Permits also vary in type depending on the weapon you are carrying or state you are in. When it comes to a pistol permit, concealed carry permit or a license to carry, each state uses a different system for their firearms, so research is always key.

Gun experts have also stressed the importance of researching the gun you plan to purchase or already own. There are several different makes and models of firearms in the world. Having an informed and safe handle on your weapon is incredibly important.

Gun advocates have stressed that awareness, safety and knowledge are all key in an American’s endeavor to arm and protect themselves.

