https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/florida-state-representative-asks-governor-desantis-divest-state-funds-apple-facebook-google-twitter/

“Florida taxpayers should not be forced to do business with entities that censor them.” – FL State Rep. Randy Fine

Florida State Representative Randy Fine asked Governor Ron DeSantis to divest state funds from Apple, Facebook, Google and Twitter due to their censorship of conservatives.

Big Tech purged President Trump and thousands of conservatives then targeted Parler, the free speech alternative to Twitter.

One state lawmaker has had enough and is using his position to push back on the tech oligarchs.

TRENDING: Texas Lawmakers Consider Secession Over Life Under Democrat Marxism — Several States Interested in Movement (Video)

“I am deeply disturbed to see the country’s major technology companies use the actions of these few as a pretext to silence tens of millions of good, patriotic Americans, millions of whom live here in Florida,” Fine wrote to DeSantis.

“It is clear that Twitter and Facebook are engaged in one-sided viewpoint discrimination on targeting conservatives. These companies allow actual terrorists around the world to use their platforms to target America, Americans, and our allies, without as much as a peep..”

He continued, “And it is not disputed that Amazon, Apple and Google are actively working to eliminate any alternative outlets where conservatives can speak freely.”

Rep Fine said he will be introducing legislation to forbid any state or local government from conducting any business with the tech tyrants.

“They may get to decide who they do business with. So do we,” he said.

This morning I asked the Governor and Cabinet to divest the state from Amazon, Twitter, Apple, Google, and Facebook. They may get to decide who they do business with. So do we. @Fla_Pol pic.twitter.com/QfoUhghgnP — Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) January 12, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

